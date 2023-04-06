The Sooke News Mirror is a finalist for a provincial Newspaper Excellence award. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke News Mirror earns nod from Ma Murray judges

Local news outlet up for Newspaper Excellence award

The judges of the Ma Murray Awards have recognized the Sooke News Mirror.

The B.C. and Yukon Community News Media Association hand out the annual industry awards each spring. The winners will be announced on May 4.

The newspaper is a finalist for Newspaper Excellence. The annual award recognizes excellence in all aspects of the news industry, including reporting, photography, advertising, community contribution, online excellence and more.

The other two nominees in the category are the Ladysmith-Chemainus Chronicle and Gulf Islands Driftwood.

