Sooke one of the best places to fish in Canada: survey

‘Fishing is on fire practically all year’

Sooke’s world-class fishery is getting some attention from a popular fishing website.

FishingBooker recently named Sooke one of the best places to fish in Canada in a survey released this week.

Sooke took second place on the list of the eight best fishing destinations in Canada, behind Calgary. The only other B.C. entry was Haida Gwaii, which ranked fifth.

“Vancouver Island needs no introduction when it comes to its phenomenal fishing scene, and Sooke is no different. All five species of Pacific salmon pass through these rich waters, each with its own unique seasonality. If you don’t feel like timing your fishing trip, no worries – the halibut bite is always on. Salmon share the spotlight with halibut, and it’s chinook salmon that kick things into gear. Additional bonus – you can target them year-round,” FishingBooker stated in a news release.

“Fishing is on fire practically all year, though late fall is known to be slower.”

FishingBooker is the largest platform in the world for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with over 34,000 fishing trips available in more than 1,900 destinations worldwide.

