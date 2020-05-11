The annual Philharmonic Fling! at Ed Macgregor Park in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Philharmonic puts pause on Philharmonic Fling!

Society board still hoping to stage event later this year

Sooke Philharmonic fans will need to wait a little longer for this year’s Philharmonic Fling! – one of Sooke’s largest summer music events.

On Monday, citing ongoing risks associated with the coronavirus, the Sooke Philharmonic Society announced a pause ofits popular free outdoor summer concert — the Philharmonic Fling!

The concert, which was set for Ed Macgregor Park on July 5, celebrates its 18th year in 2020.

ALSO READ: Symphony Splash another victim of COVID-19

“We join all Sooke and area residents in the hope that this is just a postponement and not a cancellation and that we will be able assemble together again before the rains come, and celebrate with a program of pops family fun music,” Kathleen Campbell, society board president, said.

The society board is investigating the possibility of a new concert date in consultation with community health and public officials.

Traditionally, The Fling! is a way for the Sooke Philharmonic Society to say thank you to area residents for their support throughout the year.


