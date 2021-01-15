Sooke Potholes reopen after storm

The park was closed on Wednesday after down power lines

The District reopened access to the Sooke Potholes on Friday. (Contributed - Ashley Ensor)

The District of Sooke has reopened Sooke Potholes after it was closed due to a winter storm earlier this week.

The park was closed on Wednesday after down power lines and debris prevented access from Sooke River Road.

Still, people are also advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing Sooke River and its unstable banks.

The District will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates, as available, through the district website and Twitter account.

Sooke Potholes