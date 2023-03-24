NEW CUTLINE NEW CUTLINE Work on upgrades to parking area at Sooke Potholes is scheduled to start the week of March 27. (Sooke News Mirror Files) Reconstruction of a staircase is among the improvements coming to the lower Sooke Potholes area. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Potholes set to get more parking spots, better toilets

A range of work is set to begin next week

The spring sprucing up of the parking lot at Sooke Potholes is slated to begin next week.

The aim is to have the work begin the week of March 27 and be completed before the May long weekend, the District of Sooke stated in a media release.

The improvements, all of which are in the district’s gateway parking lot, will include additional parking, widening of two staircases that access the beach area, the construction of two accessible pit toilets and the addition of way-finding and visitor information signage.

Sooke Potholes parking lot getting makeover

Disruptions to park access while work is underway are expected to be minimal, if any, although visitors to the park will see construction in the lowest part of the park before they enter the Capital Regional District portion.

Funding for the work is from a $335,000 grant from the provincial government through the Community Economic Resilience Infrastructure Fund. The district allocated another $50,000 in this year’s budget to cover increases in construction costs, with the additional money coming from the Canada Community Building Fund, formerly known as the gas tax.


