Sooke puts playgrounds off limits to public

Temporary closures of playgrounds and linear parks come as response to pandemic outbreak

The Broomhill Park playground is one of multiple parks in Sooke closed to the public until further notice. Closures come as a result of the current COVID-19 outbreak. (District of Sooke Photo)

Anyone planning on taking the kids to a playground in Sooke today, might want to reconsider.

As of noon Wednesday, access to five playgrounds and three green spaces around Sooke has been prohibited.

The District of Sooke listed Broomhill Park, Woodland Creek Park, Brooks Park, Sunriver Tot Lot, Burr Park, Ed Macgregor Park, the Marine Boardwalk, and Whiffin Spit Park on its website as closed until further notice.

These temporary actions come as a response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, to try and curb the spread of the virus.

Although there has already been signage up at various parks in the area discouraging use, now there will be physical barriers set at play structures, as well as updated signs to stop usage.

“We recognize that these popular outdoor spaces have been a place of refuge for families over the past week,” Mayor Maja Tait said on the District website.

“As we all work together to keep ourselves and our neighbours safe, we’ve made the decision to close our linear parks. These areas have narrow pedestrian passageways that make appropriate physical distancing difficult, if not impossible.”

The District also reminded people to continue to practise social distancing in any public space, maintaining a two-metre distance apart from one another.

Bylaw officers will be scanning all of the prohibited playgrounds to ensure people are abiding to the closures. If you see people violating these rules, the public is asked to call 250-642-1634.