Sooke RCMP launch summer CounterAttack

An RCMP officer takes part in a roadside check. The province’s CounterAttack program began this week, with police officers targeting impaired drivers. (Boaz Joseph - Black Press Media)

Sooke RCMP is focusing on catching drunk drivers this summer, and it started this week with the launch of ICBC-sponsored CounterAttack program.

Whether impairment is caused by drugs or alcohol, RCMP will be conducting random road checks throughout the summer.

“Impaired driving kills, that’s what it comes down to and that’s the last thing we want. We would rather take somebody off the road before they run into somebody and do some life-altering damage,” said RCMP Sgt. Clayton Wiebe.

“We’ve got some pretty aggressive officers here that target impaired drivers quite hard, so not a lot will change around Sooke. We’re out doing road checks on the weekends already. You just might see a little bit more of it.”

B.C. is considered to have the toughest drinking laws in Canada. Being caught while driving impaired can result in a driving suspension from 24 hours to 90 days, vehicle impoundment, fines from $600 to $4,060, jail time, mandatory rehabilitation or installation of an ignition interlock device.

On average, 11 people are killed and 320 injured in 600 impaired driving related crashes on Vancouver Island every year.



