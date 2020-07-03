Sooke RCMP launch summer CounterAttack

Police will conduct random road check stops

An RCMP officer takes part in a roadside check. The province’s CounterAttack program began this week, with police officers targeting impaired drivers. (Boaz Joseph - Black Press Media)

Sooke RCMP is focusing on catching drunk drivers this summer, and it started this week with the launch of ICBC-sponsored CounterAttack program.

Whether impairment is caused by drugs or alcohol, RCMP will be conducting random road checks throughout the summer.

“Impaired driving kills, that’s what it comes down to and that’s the last thing we want. We would rather take somebody off the road before they run into somebody and do some life-altering damage,” said RCMP Sgt. Clayton Wiebe.

“We’ve got some pretty aggressive officers here that target impaired drivers quite hard, so not a lot will change around Sooke. We’re out doing road checks on the weekends already. You just might see a little bit more of it.”

B.C. is considered to have the toughest drinking laws in Canada. Being caught while driving impaired can result in a driving suspension from 24 hours to 90 days, vehicle impoundment, fines from $600 to $4,060, jail time, mandatory rehabilitation or installation of an ignition interlock device.

On average, 11 people are killed and 320 injured in 600 impaired driving related crashes on Vancouver Island every year.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. Supreme Court dismisses claim against Island Corridor Foundation
Next story
Kelowna RCMP commander calls for more nurses during wellness checks after complaint

Just Posted

Greater Victoria housing market sees positive bump in June

Sales up by 76.8 per cent compared to May

Owners say loss of parking pushes businesses to the brink

New Penny Farthing patio ‘will be like New Orleans, or Las Vegas’

Saanich plugs into $100,000 government grant for 20 new EV chargers

Six chargers to be installed at four municipal parks

Saanich woman says sexual assault was dismissed by police because of her ‘body language’

Patrol officers investigate sexual assault files, make decisions on what goes to Crown counsel

‘Tarantula moth’ spotted in broad daylight in Victoria

Polyphemus moths are one of the largest insects in B.C.

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Kelowna RCMP commander calls for more nurses during wellness checks after complaint

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

B.C. First Nations vow to keep fighting after Trans Mountain pipeline appeal denied

Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Coldwater Indian Band made the application

‘Queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C. as COVID-19 U.S. cases rise: Horgan

Premier Horgan said he’s heard concerns that Americans have stopped at Vancouver hotels instead of heading to their destination

Playing his tune

Musician Daniel Morel breaks out a tune with his harmonica in front… Continue reading

US officer resigns after photos, connected to death of black man in 2019, surface

Elijah McClain died, last summer, after police placed him in a chokehold

Black worker files discrimination complaint against Facebook

Oscar Veneszee, Jr. has worked as an operations program manager at Facebook since 2017

Most Read