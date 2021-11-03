Sooke RCMP renew call for help finding man missing in Fairy Creek watershed area

Gerald Kearney, 61, has not been in contact with family or friends. (Contributed - RCMP)

Gerald Kearney has been missing since Oct. 13

Sooke RCMP has issued a fresh appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 61-year-old man who disappeared in the Fairy Creek watershed area over three weeks ago.

Gerald Kearney has not been in contact with family or friends since around 10 a.m. on Oct. 13.

Kearney was last seen walking between two encampments along the Granite Mainline Forest Service Road. He was known by the camp name Smiley.

On Monday (Nov. 1), the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) searched the area, including down the banks on each side of the trail.

The search was challenged by weather, terrain and safety concerns.

“During this exhaustive all-day search, members of the ERT team were assisted by the use of a drone and police dog,” said RCMP Sgt. Kevin Shaw.

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue also conducted searches over the last three weeks. No more searches are planned.

A backpack belonging to Kearney was found in the area early in the investigation. The Victoria Police Department is also making frequent visits to Kearney’s residence. He lives alone on a boat.

Kearney is described as Caucasian, standing five-foot-four and 210 lbs. He has shoulder-length grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

