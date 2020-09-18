Alannah Brooke Logan, 20, and Beau Richard Santuccione, 32, were reported missing on Sept. 10. (Sooke RCMP)

Sooke RCMP searching for two people, reported missing on Sept. 10

Alannah Brooke Logan, 20, and Beau Richard Santuccione, 32, last seen on Otter Point Road

Sooke RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing people.

On Sept. 10, RCMP received a report of two missing people, Alannah Logan, 20, and Beau Santuccione, 32, who were last seen at the Sooke Shelter on Otter Point Road.

READ ALSO: Sooke RCMP traffic stop leads to arrest of five people, seizure of drugs, pipe bomb and counterfeit money

Both are Caucasian, but it is unknown what they may be wearing. They are likely traveling together.

Officers have patrolled extensively in an effort to locate the missing pair and are looking to the public for any information that may assist in that search.

READ ALSO: Sooke school lockdown lifted after RCMP arrest suspect

The pair may be camping in the area or in Victoria.

Their families are concerned for their wellbeing.

If you have any information on either person’s location you’re asked to call the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

 

missing person

