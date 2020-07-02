Sooke RCMP seek video after tires slashed on five vehicles

10 tires damaged in overnight incident in Sooke

Whiffin Spit area residents woke up July 1 to discover several vehicle tires slashed.

Police have no suspects or motive for the slashing of the 10 tires on five separate vehicles parked along Nordin Road in Sooke, said RCMP Sgt. Clayton Wiebe.

The slashing likely took place between the late night and early morning hours of June 30 and July 1.

The police are seeking information that could lead to identifying any suspects.

“If somebody’s got surveillance video, we obviously want that,” Wiebe said.

“One witness did hear multiple pops just after midnight, but didn’t see anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



