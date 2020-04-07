A traffic stop by the Sooke RCMP led to the arrest of five people and the seizure of drugs, weapons and counterfeit money. (Sooke RCMP photo)

Sooke RCMP traffic stop leads to arrest of five people, seizure of drugs, pipe bomb and counterfeit money

One of the men was able to escape and remains at large

A traffic stop by the Sooke RCMP led to the arrest of five people and the seizure of drugs, weapons, counterfeit currency and a bomb this past weekend.

At 10:30 p.m. on April 2, RCMP stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle on Sooke River Road. When police found illicit drugs in the vehicle, the two men inside were taken into custody. One of the men escaped and a lengthy search followed involving a police service dog, but officers were unable to locate the suspect, who remains at large.

READ ALSO: Fairfield gas station fire deemed arson

According to police, they know who he is and will be requesting a warrant for his arrest. Upon further search, inside the vehicle police found and seized a loaded 9mm pistol, a pipe bomb or improvised explosive device, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

READ ALSO: 'How not to handle social isolation concerns': Victoria police respond to confrontation with firearm

Later in the week, at 2:30 a.m. on April 4, a vehicle was stopped and police found three people inside who were allegedly in possession of “copious amounts of stolen items,” according to officers. Police seized a license plate that was not registered to the vehicle, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Inside the vehicle, police found several cell phones and counterfeit currency.

Both matters are still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-642-5341 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
