Sooke receives clean audit report

The District of Sooke received good marks from an auditor. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The District of Sooke has received a clean bill of financial health.

The district’s books were audited by KPMG, who reported that the district is in good financial standing.

“There were no significant matters discussed, or subject to correspondence, with management that in our judgment need be brought to your attention,” the report stated.

Local governments must prepare financial statements each year under the Community Charter and Local Government Act. The financial accounts are independently audited.

Sooke has an annual budget of about $31 million.



