SIG

Sooke resident escapes early morning fire

Woman trapped on roof of suite

Prompt response and quick action by Sooke Fire Rescue saved a woman trapped on the roof by a fire.

The call came in at 2:08 a.m. Friday of a structure fire in the 5900-block of Sooke Road, said Sooke Fire Rescue, Chief Kenn Mount.

Duty officer Capt. Chris McCrea arrived within nine minutes and saw that the occupant was trapped on the roof of a suite above the garage, and her primary escape route was blocked.

ALSO READ: Two people escape injury in Colwood house fire

“He got her off the roof with a ladder that was accessible on-site,” Mount said.

Sooke Fire Rescue received mutual aid from the Otter Point and Metchosin fire departments, with 21 firefighters and six apparatus responding.

“The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes,” Mount said.

Firefighters remained on scene until about 7 a.m. to ensure there was no further damage to adjacent structures.

The fire has not been deemed suspicious, and an investigation by the private insurance company is underway.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireSookeWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect in custody after family threatened with knife in Beacon Hill Park
Next story
Canadian consumers lose trust in big brands during pandemic: UVic study

Just Posted

Greater Victoria residents are encouraged to build their own emergency kits and store them in an area of their home that’s easy to get to. (Black Press Media file photo)
Scavenger hunt challenges Esquimalt, Oak Bay residents to build emergency kits

Emergency Preparedness Week runs to May 8

SIG
Sooke resident escapes early morning fire

Woman trapped on roof of suite

Stage 1 water restrictions took effect across Greater Victoria on May 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer watering restrictions in effect for Greater Victoria

Check your house number before you water

Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the 1200-block of Fort Street. (Google Maps)
Work halts after gas line hit at Victoria development site

First responders in the 1200-block of Fort Street, says Abstract Development

(Black Press Media file photo)
Bear spotted on Saanich trail serves as reminder to be aware

Animal did not behave in an aggressive manner

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)
Search and Rescue finds lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio bracelet

Man was found walking along Highway 19

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantine hotels at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday April 23, 2021. More than 5,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 after flying back to Canada since mandatory quarantine hotels began in late February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
More than 5,000 international air travellers positive for COVID-19 since February

40% of those people were infected with one of the three variants of concern Canada is tracking

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Drunken break-in triggers Island woman’s heart condition

Intoxicated man talked into leaving after he enters Ladysmith apartment in middle of the afternoon

It takes much more than having talent as a singer or musician to pull off a live performance people will remember, says Sooke resident Jason Parsons. (Pixabay.com)
Writing the book on Live performances

Jason Parsons’ new book unlocks the keys to establishing a presence on stage

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus is going virtual for the fourth time with the release of two new video features. (Contributed-Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus
Philharmonic releases fourth ‘virtual concert’ video

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus is going virtual for the fourth… Continue reading

Most Read