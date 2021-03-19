Sooke residents asked to park off streets to assist with street sweeping

The District of Sooke is asking residents to assist with street cleaning efforts over the next four weeks.

Street sweeping crews will operate throughout the community beginning next week.

Residents are asked to park their vehicles off of the streets. Vehicles that remain on the road will hinder overall cleanup efforts as sweepers will be required to move around and leave debris.

Contracted road maintenance crews do not have a set schedule as the speed they progress depends on many factors. Weekly updates will be provided on the district’s website and Twitter account.

Street-cleaning work will be done between 5 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

If parking off-street is not an option, residents who see or hear street sweepers arriving in their neighbourhood are asked to move their vehicles temporarily as crews approach.



