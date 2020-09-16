Sooke residents can now report crime online

Sooke RCMP to follow up if they require more information

Sooke residents can now report various crimes without going to the station themselves with Sooke RCMP’s new online crime reporting tool. (Black Press Media file photo)

There’s a new way to report a crime without talking to a police officer or heading to the police station.

Sooke RCMP has introduced online crime reporting, a tool that can report minor crimes in which there isn’t a witness or suspect, and stolen items don’t involve personal identity, guns, license plates or decals.

“We’ll be able to focus on things we wouldn’t have known before,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden said.

“If there was a theft without a suspect or witness, but another resident ends up reporting a similar crime with a suspect nearby, we’ll be able to piece things together more efficiently.”

Ideally, this tool can help someone who’s had an item stolen that is valued at less than $5,000, has vandalized property, or a vehicle to repair for under $5,000 or report a driving complaint that isn’t in progress.

Officers will follow up on reports if they require more information. A typical report takes 15 minutes to complete.

Eight detachments piloted the online tool throughout B.C. in June 2019.

To report a crime online within Sooke, go to ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/sooke/en

