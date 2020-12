An incident on Sooke Road is slowing traffic Tuesday morning. (Drive BC)

An incident on Sooke Road that caused inbound traffic to back up between Salem Road and Connie Road Tuesday morning appears to be cleared.

Drive BC issued a caution for slippery sections in the area following Monday’s snowfall. The highway appears to have been cleared by about 8 a.m.

More to come.

car crashSookeTraffic