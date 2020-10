An incident on Sooke Road is slowing traffic Wednesday evening. (Courtesy of Mona Hazeldine)

Witnesses have reported a crash on Sooke Road near Manzer Road.

The incident is causing heavy traffic in both directions. One witness said there appeared to be two vehicles involved in the crash.

Heavy traffic on Sooke Road with reports of a crash near Glinz Lake Road. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/kCjpItKWer — Goldstream News Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) October 29, 2020

