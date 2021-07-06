Sooke Road has reopened following a crash that closed a section between Kangaroo and Humpback roads Monday night. (Google Maps)

Sooke Road has reopened following a crash that closed a section between Kangaroo and Humpback roads Monday night. (Google Maps)

Sooke Road reopens following crash

Highway was closed both ways between Humpback and Kangaroo roads Monday night

Sooke Road has fully reopened Tuesday morning following a crash that closed a seven-kilometre stretch Monday night.

Emcon Services reported the incident just before 9 p.m. July 5, noting the highway had been fully closed in both directions between Humpback and Kanagaroo roads and major delays were expected. By 10 p.m., the crash had been cleared and the highway had reopened.

More to come.

