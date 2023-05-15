Sooke Road speeder caught doing 163 km/h in Metchosin

The passenger-side view of a grey Ford Mustang hooked up to the back of a tow truck after the driver was caught travelling 163 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Sooke Road. (Courtesy of BC RCMP)

BC Highway Patrol caught a man driving 163 km/h on Sooke Road in Metchosin.

A BC Highway Patrol officer was doing speed enforcement when he spotted the driver passing other vehicles along Sooke Road near the entrance to Sooke Hills Wilderness Park in Metchosin on April 27 at around 8:30 p.m. The speed limit in the area is 80 km/h.

The officer pulled over the driver, a local man in his 40s, who was driving a grey newer model Ford Mustang.

The driver is known to police, having had prior convictions for both impaired driving and dangerous driving offences. He was arrested for dangerous driving and the vehicle was impounded.

“The manner in which this vehicle was being driven was inherently dangerous. There are homes and bus stops within close proximity to the highway, as well as fellow motorists who are trying to get to their destinations safely,” Staff Sgt. Adam Tallboy, acting officer in charge of BCHP Vancouver Island.

May is High-Risk Driving Awareness Month in British Columbia, with police throughout the province planning to step up enforcement of high-risk driving behaviours.

ALSO READ: 35-year-old man hospitalized after Langford stabbing

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

MetchosinRCMPWest Shore