Sooke rolls out food truck pilot in parks

Pilot project to be assessed in the fall

The tempting smell of French fries, waffles, falafel, and other foodie favourites could add another layer to the fresh air in Sooke parks.

The district is clearing the way for food trucks to operate in the parking lot at the Sooke Potholes, Broomhill Playground, Whiffin Spit, Ed Macgregor parking lot, and John Phillips Memorial Park.

Mayor Maja Tait said that because most public events – many that included food trucks – have been cancelled due to COVID-19, the pilot program will provide a unique experience for visitors to parks.

“We don’t want to take away from our local restaurants,” Tait said. “But people have expressed interest in being able to get a snack during a day at the park.”

The plan is to continue with the food trucks through the rest of the summer, then gather feedback from residents and businesses and evaluate the situation in the fall.

“Litter is always a concern. We encourage everyone to pack out their waste when they visit our parks,” Tait said.

Food truck owners must apply with a valid business licence, a Vancouver Island Health Authority permit and appropriate insurance. Vendors will be assigned a park through a lottery system. Owners are encouraged to utilize compostable food containers where possible, and plastic is strongly discouraged.

