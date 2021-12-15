The Sooke Rotary Club has officially kicked off its annual sock drive, and is urging Sooke residents to help one another by dropping off new pairs of socks. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Rotary Club giving socks to the needy over the holidays

The group started the drive around five years ago after the crisis centre in town shut down

The Sooke Rotary Club has officially kicked off its annual sock drive, and is urging Sooke residents to help one another by dropping off new pairs of socks.

This year all donated items will be delivered to the Sooke Food Bank.

Jeannette Wilford is the coordinator of this year’s drive, and says the sock drive was taken over by the Rotary club when the Sooke Crisis Centre shut down two years ago.

Donations of socks and cash can be made at drop off locations at SEAPARC Leisure Complex, RBC, Sooke Fax and Copy Centre, Fields and Pharmasave.

Wilford said all donations are welcome, but the Sooke Food Bank is in particular need of children’s socks.

“We try to get a bit of a variety, work socks for the guys, kids and women’s socks, all different shapes and sizes, because there’s all different shapes and sizes of feet,” she said. “And everybody needs a pair of socks.”

Last year, the Rotary club collected around 1,000 pairs of socks. The campaign doesn’t have a set goal, and is currently sitting at around 200 pairs of donated socks, said Wilford.

The Rotary club will collect the donation boxes after Dec. 31.


