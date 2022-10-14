Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society in search of female salmon

Group will take another crack at seining the Sooke River on Saturday

The Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society is looking for volunteers to assist with seining chinook on Saturday (Oct. 15). (Contributed – SSES)

Too many males and not enough females have set the stage for a second kick at netting some mates.

The Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society will take another crack at seining the Sooke River on Saturday (Oct. 15) following less than ideal results last weekend.

Although volunteers were able to net about 90 Chinook on Oct. 8, there were proportionately more males than females, said Sally Manning, director at large for the Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society.

“We were hoping to get a lot more females,” Manning said. “We have enough males already to fertilize the females we have. We typically wait for rain before we do any seining, but we haven’t had a lot of rain.”

Too much rain can be detrimental to volunteer efforts, Manning said.

“We had huge rainfalls in 2020 and 2021, but we didn’t get the number of fish we would normally because they went over the fences, there was too much water for us to get into the river for any seining, and the current was so strong it made it too dangerous.”

Manning has seen the number of fish in the Sooke River in decline for some time during her 10 to 12 years with the SSES.

“If it wasn’t for the work volunteers do harvesting, there wouldn’t be any chinook in the river,” she said.

She cited the dedication of volunteers like Bill Pedneault and others for their efforts in preserving the salmon stock.

“Bill’s been here since the society’s inception in 1981,” she noted. “He has a wealth of knowledge.”

The Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society’s second effort at seining the Sooke River begins at 8:30 a.m. and should be completed by noon.

Volunteers should drive along Sooke River Road for about 1.8 kilometres to Fisherman’s Way, then turn left down the gravel road past all of the houses and through the gate in the white fence to a large cut-grass area in the flats on the left.

Parking anywhere on the grass is permitted, but not the road, which must remain open to transport the brood stock to the Jack Brooks Hatchery.

Walk towards the noise from a generator, where a sign-up table will be set up so participants’ names and phone numbers can be recorded for insurance purposes.

The Lions Club will have a refreshment stand but no washrooms.



