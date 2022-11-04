Sooke sandbag station moves to Ed Macgregor parking lot

The District of Sooke sandbag station was moved from the municipal parks yard to Ed Macgregor Park parking lot on Friday so residents would have easier access.

Ed Macgregor Park is located at 6752 West Coast Rd.

Sand and bags are provided by Emergency Management B.C. and the district at the self-serve station, which is open 24 hours a day.

Residents are asked to bring their own shovels to fill the bags and are encouraged to take only enough to meet their needs.

Historically, the station has been set up intermittently during weather events at the parks yard on Kaltasin Road. The district stated in a press release that this yard location limits access and requires additional staffing, increasing the station’s costs.

The district will monitor the use of the station in its new location through the coming months to address any issues before determining if the move will be permanent.

ALSO READ: Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria as atmospheric river sprays south coast



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeWeatherWest Shore