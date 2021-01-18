Royal Bay Secondary School (Black Press Media file photo)

Sooke School District alerts community to coronavirus positive case at Royal Bay secondary

Contact tracing underway after potential COVID-19 exposure Jan. 15

The Sooke School District alerted parents to a COVID-19 exposure at Royal Bay Secondary School on Monday (Jan. 18).

The potential exposure date was Jan. 15 and Island Health is completing contact tracing, according to SD62.

Public health works with school staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and initiates contact tracing is initiated to determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with. The health authority identifies and notifies close contacts who may be at an increased risk, and advise them to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Island Health lists active school exposures online at islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/covid-19/exposures-schools after schools have had the opportunity to notify the school community.

READ ALSO: 5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Provincial public health officials reported three days of test results on Jan. 18, with 584 new cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, another 445 up to Sunday and 301 up to Monday, for a total of 1,330 since the last report on Friday. There were 31 additional COVID-19-related deaths over the three days.

On Vancouver Island there were 25 new cases reported over the weekend.

 

Coronavirus

Royal Bay Secondary School (Black Press Media file photo)
