Sooke School District announces contractor for two new Langford schools

The Sooke School District has awarded a $55.2 million contract to build two new schools to Farmer Construction Ltd. The 500-seat elementary school and 700-seat middle school are set to be completed by September 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Sooke School District has selected a contractor to build two new schools.

Farmer Construction Ltd. will be taking on the $55.2 million project that will see the construction of the 500-seat Pexsisen Elementary and the 700-seat Centre Mountain Lellum Middle schools in Langford.

Farmer Construction will work with the school district to engage and hire students to work on the project.

“Our district has fantastic trades programs for students and we’re pleased that Farmer Construction will be working with us to provide opportunities to our students to work and gain real-life skills, training and employment experience,” said Ravi Parmar, SD62 board chair, in a statement. “We are really looking forward to getting these schools built to support the exponential growth we are facing in the West Shore.”

Farmer Construction will be using a number of sub-contractors based on the south Island, including architectural designs by HCMA, who has designed Royal Bay Secondary and Oak Bay High.

Construction is set to begin in late September and is slated to finish by September 2022.

