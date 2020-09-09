The Sooke School District has awarded a $55.2 million contract to build two new schools to Farmer Construction Ltd. The 500-seat elementary school and 700-seat middle school are set to be completed by September 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sooke School District announces contractor for two new Langford schools

Farmer Construction Ltd. will utilize SD62 students to work on the $55.2 million project

The Sooke School District has selected a contractor to build two new schools.

Farmer Construction Ltd. will be taking on the $55.2 million project that will see the construction of the 500-seat Pexsisen Elementary and the 700-seat Centre Mountain Lellum Middle schools in Langford.

Farmer Construction will work with the school district to engage and hire students to work on the project.

“Our district has fantastic trades programs for students and we’re pleased that Farmer Construction will be working with us to provide opportunities to our students to work and gain real-life skills, training and employment experience,” said Ravi Parmar, SD62 board chair, in a statement. “We are really looking forward to getting these schools built to support the exponential growth we are facing in the West Shore.”

Farmer Construction will be using a number of sub-contractors based on the south Island, including architectural designs by HCMA, who has designed Royal Bay Secondary and Oak Bay High.

Construction is set to begin in late September and is slated to finish by September 2022.

READ MORE: New Langford school names influenced by local First Nations

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

SD62

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down
Next story
COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Just Posted

Sooke School District announces contractor for two new Langford schools

Farmer Construction Ltd. will utilize SD62 students to work on the $55.2 million project

New tenant announced for Colwood’s Allandale District

Seaspan Victoria Shipyards consolidating Island sites into the four-acre build

Final suspect in Centennial Square drug trafficking investigation not in B.C., says VicPD

Sixteen of the 17 people facing charges have already been arrested

Victoria ranked 2nd ‘rattiest’ city in B.C.: Orkin Canada

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Python missing for a second time found dead in Saanich

More than four feet in length, the non-venomous python escaped a backpack twice this summer

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Sooke Garden club begins meeting online

This month guest speaker is Kristen Miskelly

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

GARRISON: MP pushing hard for COVID-19 relief

Government must step in and make sure everyone makes it out of this crisis, says Randall Garrison

Most Read