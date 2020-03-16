Sooke School District cancels field trips

Gatherings of more than 250 on hold

Rick Stiebel | Sooke News Mirror

The Sooke School District is taking action to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ravi Parmar, Sooke School District board chair, said all gatherings of more than 250 people have been cancelled in response to guidelines established by the provincial and federal governments aimed at curtailing the spread of the disease.

Most field trips for students have been cancelled as well.

“We’re working closely with the Minstry of Education and other school districts as to what further steps may be taken.”

There are currently no plans to extend the two weeks for spring break, which began on Friday at the end of classes. Parmar also urged students not to travel outside of Canada.

“There’s a lot of misinformation circulating that creates anxiety for families,” he noted. “Speaking personally, the best advice for parents is to have that conversation with their kids. The district will ensure to provide all pertinent information moving forward.”


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations
Next story
New travel measures won’t impact schedule at Victoria International Airport

Just Posted

Sooke School District cancels field trips

Gatherings of more than 250 on hold

Langford urges closure of Westhills YMCA, all public libraries

City staff recommend 30-day closure, to review again by April 15

New travel measures won’t impact schedule at Victoria International Airport

Passenger numbers down more than 30 per cent, according to one estimate

‘Man with rifle’ nothing more than vet seeking to innoculate deer in Oak Bay

Deer management underway in March, more in fall

Victoria hits record low -2.6C to start spring break

Arctic airmass sets new lows in nine B.C. regions

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Mount Washington shutting in response to COVID-19

Resort announces it will continue to assess the situation as it develops

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Most Read