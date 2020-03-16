Sooke School District cancels field trips

Gatherings of more than 250 on hold

Rick Stiebel | Sooke News Mirror

The Sooke School District is taking action to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ravi Parmar, Sooke School District board chair, said all gatherings of more than 250 people have been cancelled in response to guidelines established by the provincial and federal governments aimed at curtailing the spread of the disease.

Most field trips for students have been cancelled as well.

“We’re working closely with the Minstry of Education and other school districts as to what further steps may be taken.”

There are currently no plans to extend the two weeks for spring break, which began on Friday at the end of classes. Parmar also urged students not to travel outside of Canada.

“There’s a lot of misinformation circulating that creates anxiety for families,” he noted. “Speaking personally, the best advice for parents is to have that conversation with their kids. The district will ensure to provide all pertinent information moving forward.”



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

