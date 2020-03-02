B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce B.C.’s seventh case of novel coronavirus at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 24, 2020. (Tom Fletcher - Black Press)

Sooke School District cancels one student trip and reviews another over COVID-19 scare

COVID 19 pandemic puts student trips under the microscope

The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to concerns for Sooke School District officials, as one overseas school trip is cancelled and another is in doubt.

The first trip planned for Journey Middle School students would have seen 21 students depart for Japan on March 14 has been cancelled.

“The schools have been closed in Japan by their government so the trip has been indefinitely postponed,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

Tait was planning to travel to Japan on a Friendship City visit and had intended to meet with the students there.

“I feel really badly for them. They’ve been anticipating this trip for a long time and doing fundraising for the trip. It’s a major disappointment, but it isn’t worth the risk,” Tait said.

RELATED: Japan trip planned

The second trip, planned by students at Edward Milne Community School, is under review. That trip would see a group of students from EMCS travel to Europe, including France and Italy, for what has been anticipated as a trip of a lifetime.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation around COVID-19 in relation to school field trips. We are talking with parents district-wide but no decisions have been made as of today (Monday),” Sooke School District representative Stephanie Sherlock said.

The pandemic has now hit more than 40 countries around the world and nearly 3,000 people have died. More than 89,000 have been infected, worldwide.

Despite the protestations of the American president and his administration that the virus is being overblown, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States continues to rise and, as of Monday, six people have died from the virus, two of them in Washington State.

No Canadians have died as of Monday, but the number of cases continues to rise as the virus crosses borders.

In Italy, a country that has now reported the highest number of the coronavirus cases outside of Asia, authorities have reported Monday that they now have 1,694 confirmed cases of the virus, up from just 1,100 on Saturday. Eleven cities and towns have been placed on lock-down, banning people from entering or leaving affected areas. The move has put an estimated 100,000 people under quarantine.

Thirty-four people have died in Italy and the government has cancelled a number of cultural events, some airline routes and a series of large gatherings.

France has reported three deaths from the virus and, on Monday, there were 191 confirmed cases in the country.

In Paris, the Louvre has closed its doors and large public gatherings have been cancelled.

The move by the Sooke School District is not unique as schools across the country have cancelled similar trips for their students.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says it has cancelled a planned trip to Italy for Merivale High School students and two high schools in Quebec have cancelled their student trips to Europe.

Similarly, the Calgary Board of Education has cancelled five student trips to Europe and Asia.

Canada has issued a travel advisory for several regions in northern Italy that are grappling with rapid increases in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Foreign Affairs minister issues warning

The advisory, which went into effect Monday morning, includes Milan, Venice, Turin and Genoa.

The advisory means that the government wants Canadians already in northern Italy to reconsider whether they should remain there.

One Sooke resident and retired school teacher, David Whighton, says that the School district’s slow action in cancelling the EMCS trip is troubling.

“Plainly speaking, it’s just stupid. As a former teacher I wouldn’t send a kid into an area where they might get into trouble and not even be able to get back,” Whighton said.

“It’s just not smart.”


tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

sooke school district

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Earthquake with 4.4 magnitude hits off Vancouver Island north coast
Next story
Quebec activists maintain rail blockades despite tentative deal in B.C.

Just Posted

North Saanich teachers put lipstick on pig

KELSET elementary principal and vice-principal pay off debt by planting fat one on pig

No easy answers for water

Rainwater capture and other bandaid solutions are not the solution

Sooke wrestler sets sights on nationals

Leigha Auld has breakthrough season

Langford gets federal cash boost for 120 affordable homes

Orono Place Apartments 70 per cent occupied, move in by April

45th annual Flower Count is back in Greater Victoria

The contest runs from March 4-11

WATCH: Guide dogs in training help UVic students unwind

Puppies training with BC & Alberta Guide Dogs stopped to help UVic commerce students relax after exams

Tapping into the Vancouver Island maple syrup industry

Glenn Janzen is one of the Island’s many maple syrup producers

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The disease also spread to ever more countries and world capitals

Surrey landlord must pay Indigenous former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Most Read