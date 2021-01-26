Sooke school district gets surplus of nature, French immersion kindergarten applications

Not enough room for almost half of nature kindergarten applicants

The demand for various kindergarten programs in Sooke and the West Shore is high, as the Sooke School District has filled all spots for both nature kindergarten and French immersion this upcoming fall.

Although there are only 44 spots available, 84 students applied for nature kindergarten. The district has set a capacity for 44 students, split between two classes at Sangster Elementary in Colwood and Saseenos Elementary in Sooke.

“We’re seeing that parents really value diverse options, and these numbers speak to the history of the program,” said Lindsay Vogan, the school district’s communications manager.

“Two years ago, we could barely fill Saseenos [for nature kindergarten]. Now, we’re hearing parents telling their friends and younger siblings of kids who have been in the program to join as well.”

Vogan pointed out that parents would camp out the night before they introduced online registration before at Sangster Elementary to claim a seat for their child.

The school district uses a lottery system to determine who gets in, but only when registration surpasses its limit.

When it comes to French immersion, 97 students applied for 88 open spots.

The Sooke School District has planned two classes at Ecole John Stubbs in Colwood, one at Ecole Poirier in Sooke and one at Millstream Elementary in Langford.

Regular kindergarten registration is open at https://www.sd62.bc.ca/schools/registration.

