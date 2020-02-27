Sooke School District seeks catchment boundary feedback

Online survey open to March 10

Do you want to have a say in where your kids go to school?

The Sooke School District is gathering feedback on what should be considered when creating and adopting new catchment boundaries for schools within the district.

“All of our voices matter, so your participation is crucial and valued,” SD 62 superintendent Scott Stinson said in a media release.

The district is using an online tool called Thoughtexchange for the survey where participants will be asked to respond to one open-ended question and assign stars to some of the ideas shared by others, with 20 to 30 stars being ideal, Stinson said.

READ ALSO: School district superintendent takes a look ahead at 2020

“Your thoughts and stars are confidential,” he said. “You can come back as often as you like to participate and, in fact, we ask that you do come back to star some o the new ideas shared since you first participated.”

The ratings obtained through the survey will enable SD 62 to understand the most important areas to focus on for the catchment boundaries review, Stinson noted.

Visit thoughtexchange.com/#479902312 by March 10 to ensure your voice is heard.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Motion for Saanich to stand with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in pipeline debate postponed
Next story
Public hearing on unrelated occupancy limits to take place at Saanich Municipal Hall on a Saturday

Just Posted

CRD wants closer relations with First Nations

Committee recommends the CRD board open the door to representation

Two new webcams added to Highway 1 near Langford

Webcams at Goldstream Provincial Park and Millstream interchage

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

A fare fight: Passenger arrested after refusing to pay Victoria cab driver

Woman taken into police custody after arguing with cab driver

Truck smoking profusely on the Malahat, no reports of traffic being affected

Shawnigan RCMP say they are on route to the incident

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Decade-long health care battle draws to a close today in B.C.

Dr. Brian Day began his battle a decade ago against the B.C. government

Conservative MP questions whether rail blockades constitute terrorism

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett travelled to B.C. to meet Indigenous leaders

Lawsuit over African mine can be heard in British Columbia: Supreme Court

B.C. courts dismissed Nevsun’s attempts to make Eritrea the forum for any lawsuit proceedings

Most Read