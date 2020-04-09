Sooke School District students permitted to retrieve only essentials from lockers

SD62 can only retrieve essential items from lockers at this time. (Pixabay)

Students in the Sooke School District will only be able to retrieve essential items from their locker at this time.

In a letter from the school district to families, SD62 says items like medication or medical devices, vision or dental devices or personal learning devices are considered to be essential and can be picked up from student lockers. Those who need to retrieve such items are asked to e-mail the school principal to set up a safe time to go to the school.

READ ALSO: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

“Non-essential items left in lockers, desks and classrooms will not be available for collection until next month (May),” the letter says. “This will allow us the month of April to focus on continuity of learning.”

If circumstances require a student to collect something deemed non-essential, the school district asks that families connect with the school principal for discussion. Any other questions should also be directed to the principal.

READ ALSO: Sooke School District promises learning opportunities for students by mid-April

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the province has not indicated when students will be allowed back in schools. On March 17, Premier John Horgan announced that K-12 classes would be suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said all students who are on track to move onto the next grade or graduate will do so.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSD62