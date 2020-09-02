Sooke School District to welcome back over 80 per cent of students in-person

82 per cent of families say they will return to in-class instruction on Sept. 10

Sharpen your pencils and start filling your backpacks – the majority of families in the Sooke School District will be sending their kids back to school in-person, according to the latest survey.

School district communications manager Lindsay Vogan said 82 per cent of families are planning to return to in-class instruction, around 12 per cent for remote learning, four per cent to distance learning and two per cent for homeschooling.

These are the results of a 24-hour survey presented to parents on Aug. 31.

“We will be working with families over the next several weeks to confirm their choices before our final enrolment submissions to the Ministry of Education at the end of September,” Vogan said.

“We are following up with those families that did not complete the survey to determine their intentions.”

Self-directed learning will be the new normal for high school students throughout the Sooke School District, alongside learning groups and “sanitization stations” for all grade levels.

Elementary and middle school students will return to in-class instruction fulltime, but secondary schools will follow the one-eighth model, where students attend school every day for either the morning or afternoon for only one course at a time for roughly five weeks.

Teachers and staff will be back on school grounds by Sept. 8, while the return of students will begin on Sept. 10.

