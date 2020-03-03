Sooke School district unveils new school names March 12

SD62 says naming created a buzz in the community

The opportunity to weigh what to name the two new schools in Langford has created quite a buzz within the community.

Ravi Parmar, chair of Sooke School District Board of Education, said thousands of people responded with suggestions for what to name the new elementary and middle schools.

“It’s the largest public participation process the board has ever been involved in,” Parmar said.

The final names will be made official at an open house on Thursday, March 12.

“People can come in and get an opportunity to see the design for the new schools and join us in celebrating the announcement of the new names,” Parmar said. “It’s also the first information session for staff to walk people through the catchment boundary review process as well.

READ ALSO: Province funds $88.6M for two new schools in Langford by 2022

That will provide the public with an opportunity to share key principles they would like the board to consider when reviewing the boundaries, Parmar said.

“It will be a fun night and the place to be for everyone to celebrate, learn and engage,” he added.

The open house at Belmont Secondary School runs from 6 to 8 p.m., with the program scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The state of the art 500-seat elementary school and 700-seat middle school under construction on a 6.5-acre site off of West Shore Parkway are scheduled to open in 2022.

Visit sd62.bc.ca for more information.

