Patrons and vendors enjoy the Sooke Night Market in this file photo from 2018. The market will start on June 2 this year. (Sooke News Mirror File Photo)

Sooke set for suite of summer events

Some details are still to be confirmed, but a number of annual events returning

After two years of disruptions and cancellations, Sooke is set for a suite of summer events.

Arts, music and market stalls will be on show at various points during the summer.

The Sooke Country Market will also be returning to John Phillips Memorial Park starting on April 23, running every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 8.

Sooke Region Museum is hosting its Night Market every Thursday starting June 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. The market will have a stage with live musical performances and food trucks. The museum is still looking for vendors for the market.

Canada Day celebrations return to the Sooke River Flats on July 1. The event features lumberjack show, kid zone, flag parade and entertainment

Music will be in the air on July 2 with the Sooke Philharmonic planning its annual Philly Fling outdoor concert for that day.

The Sooke Fine Arts show is returning to a live format for its 36th anniversary July 21 to Aug. 1, the Sooke Fine Arts Show provides the opportunity for the finest artists from Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal islands to showcase and sell their work.

Details for some events, like the Legion’s Victory of Europe and Battle of Atlantic commemoration events and Shirley Day, are yet to be released.

ALSO READ: Canada Day celebrations returning to Sooke

Patrons and vendors enjoy the Sooke Night Market in this file photo from 2018. The market will start on June 2 this year. (Sooke News Mirror File Photo)
Sooke set for suite of summer events

