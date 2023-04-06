Sooke son follows in father’s footsteps at police camp

Owen Hilderley had hoped for years to attend the camp where his dad used to teach

Former RCMP officer Scott Hilderley (left) and his 18-year-old Owen Hilderley, who attended the police camp his dad used to teach at in March. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The next generation of potential police officers attended the 2023 Greater Victoria Police Camp from March 18 to 25 at CFB Esquimalt WorkPoint.

After a decade-long hiatus, the program is back after running for 20 years prior to 2013.

The camp develops leadership skills for high school students in Grades 10 to 12 from across Greater Victoria, including six students from Royal Bay, Belmont and Edward Milne high schools. Lessons included daily physical training, classroom lectures, interactive sessions with presenters, and skills development through hands-on exercises in simulations similar to ones run in police training academies.

There were 46 students who graduated through the camp. Among them was 18-year-old Owen Hilderley, whose father Scott Hilderley is a veteran of the RCMP after working for 30 years, and also used to teach at the camp.

Owen is a Grade 12 student at Edward Milne Community School in Sooke and has autism and Type 1 diabetes, and has been hoping to attend the camp for years. Scott said he was concerned about his son going in, but Owen excelled throughout with the backing of his instructors.

“I am very grateful to (West Shore RCMP members Const. Adam Foster and Const. Michelle Guevremont), who knowing my son’s health challenges kept a close eye on him and became wonderful mentors. I taught at police camp for a number of years, so watching him graduate was a very special moment for my son and I. We were able to connect on shared experiences and it came full circle,” Scott said in a statement.

“Owen was one of the hardest-working students at police camp. His drive and positive attitude left a big impact on the other students as well as the facilitators. Owen was also selected as one of the valedictorians and we were so inspired to have been a part of his experience,” Foster added in the statement.

