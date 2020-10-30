The District of Sooke is asking the public for input on trees, with a survey. (Peggy Choucair - Pixabay)

Sooke survey collects thoughts on tree bylaw

Survey goes online this Monday (Nov. 2)

The District of Sooke is asking the public for input on trees.

Sooke council is working on a bylaw to regulate tree management.

The new bylaw is due this winter, and the first public process has begun with a survey posted online Monday (Nov. 2)

“A tree management bylaw will set expectations for retaining and replanting of trees as council works to support the long-term growth of the community for future generations,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

Three phases of engagement will take place to shape as the bylaw is developed including public input, stakeholder engagement, and presentation of a draft bylaw to council by Dec. 14.


