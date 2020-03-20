Sooke Municipal Hall is closed to the public to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, but most municipal services are still running. Above, Sooke Municipal Hall. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke takes Emergency Operations Centre to next level amid COVID-19 crisis

Move aimed at proactively addressing virus

Rick Stiebel | Sooke News Mirror

The District of Sooke has ramped up its Emergency Operations Centre to Level 2 in response to the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move is in line with the guidelines and recommendations established by B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health authorities, Matt Barney, Sooke Fire Rescue deputy chief and EOC director.

“The number 1 concern is flattening the curve (of the spread of the virus) by social distancing and practising good hygiene,” Barney said.

“It’s the only way we’re going to get over this sooner or later. We must adhere to these guidelines to get life back to normal as soon as possible.”

During a Level 2 response, the EOC takes on additional roles to help disseminate information by reaching out to external stakeholders, businesses, agencies, and regional emergency response partners.

The EOC remains open during regular district office hours to allow for centralized training and response. The EOC, as well as district offices, remain closed to the public.

Barney stressed the importance of practicing advanced personal hygiene, social distancing, remaining home when sick and whenever possible, and keeping informed by seeking information from reliable sources.

The district recently launched a COVID-10 pandemic page with information and links to reliable federal and provincial ministry sites at sooke.ca. Mayor Maja Tait will be conducting live updates as well each Monday at 1 p.m. on the District YouTube channel. All videos will be available as well in the video library.


