Sooke takes next step for Little River crossing

Mayor Maja Tait (centre) cuts the ribbon to officially open phase one of the DeMamiel Creek pedestrian crossing project in July 2020. (Contributed - District of Sooke)

Sooke is moving one step closer to seeing a project that has been years in the making become a reality.

District council have approved a contract for engineering services and project management for the crucial second phase of the DeMamiel Creek project.

The second phase, known as the Little River Crossing, will see construction of a boardwalk and a 40-metre bridge over DeMamiel Creek. Other amenities include a viewing platform, cultural and historical signage, grade improvements to 180 metres of existing trail, and a signalized crosswalk on Sunriver Way.

RELATED: DeMamiel Creek pedestrian crossing opens

RELATED: Sooke’s DeMamiel Creek project cost reduced by $200,000

The district hopes to partner with the federal government to fund the $2.3-million crossing, with Ottawa funding up to 60 per cent of the project. Sooke would fund the other $1 million.

Sooke issued a request for proposals to complete the design of the multi-use trail on March 17, with Victoria-based ISL Engineering winning the $212,680 contract.

“The proponent will take the lead in the development and execution of the project,” said Matthew Pawlow, the district’s director of planning and development.

The finalization of the design will begin upon execution of the contract and the timing of the construction of the trail will be determined as the design is being completed.

Known as Little River by the T’Sou-ke Nation, DeMamiel Creek runs from high in the Sooke Hills, passing through the areas of Pascoe Road, Helgesen Road, and between Sunriver, and Poirier Elementary and Journey Middle schools, before joining the Sooke River near the Sooke River Campground.

The multi-phased pedestrian crossing project connects the Sunriver neighbourhood with Sooke’s town centre by expanding multi-use trail corridors through the area and across DeMamiel Creek.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

developmentMunicipal GovernmentSookeWest Shore