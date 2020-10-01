Sooke to decide which properties get tax exemptions for next five years

Sooke council will soon consider which organizations to approve for property tax exemptions between 2021 and 2025.

Tax exemptions may apply to non-profit organizations that provide specific approved services, such as places of worship, social services, and arts and cultural spaces.

In 2019, the total amount for tax exemptions was $337,412.70.

“The purpose of the use to be exempted should be one that, in the opinion of council, will result in an improvement in the quality of life within the community,” a municipal staff report stated. “The activities carried out on the land or in the facility must be of a type enjoyed by a significant proportion of the general public.”

For this year’s decision, the city received 23 applications, up from 17 in 2019.

All applications are recommended to receive a 100 per cent tax exemption, except one – Steps to the Future Childcare Society, which is undergoing a renovation of one of its buildings. Once complete, expected by next June, it will also receive a full exemption.

Council gave the first three readings permissive tax exemption bylaw on Sept. 28. Final adoption is expected by Oct. 31.

