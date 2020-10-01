Sooke to decide which properties get tax exemptions for next five years

Twenty-three applicants eye council’s approval

Sooke council will soon consider which organizations to approve for property tax exemptions between 2021 and 2025.

Tax exemptions may apply to non-profit organizations that provide specific approved services, such as places of worship, social services, and arts and cultural spaces.

In 2019, the total amount for tax exemptions was $337,412.70.

“The purpose of the use to be exempted should be one that, in the opinion of council, will result in an improvement in the quality of life within the community,” a municipal staff report stated. “The activities carried out on the land or in the facility must be of a type enjoyed by a significant proportion of the general public.”

For this year’s decision, the city received 23 applications, up from 17 in 2019.

All applications are recommended to receive a 100 per cent tax exemption, except one – Steps to the Future Childcare Society, which is undergoing a renovation of one of its buildings. Once complete, expected by next June, it will also receive a full exemption.

Council gave the first three readings permissive tax exemption bylaw on Sept. 28. Final adoption is expected by Oct. 31.

editor@sookenewsmirror.com
