The Royal Canadian Legion in Sooke will be holding a virtual ceremony on Nov. 11 without a parade. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sooke to hold virtual Remembrance Day ceremony, cancels parade

President asks for local businesses to support by buying wreaths

Wreaths will be laid and poppies worn, but the Remembrance Day ceremony in Sooke won’t include a parade due to the pandemic.

On Nov. 11, the Sooke Legion will hold a virtual service without veterans, military personnel, Boy Scouts, Girl Guides or Sea Cadets. The parade that usually starts at Evergreen Centre and makes its way down Highway 14 to the Legion has been cancelled.

The laying of the wreaths will take place and the minute of silence for the fallen soldiers that died serving the country will be honoured. Organizers say no more than 15 people will be behind-the-scenes of the virtual ceremony that will go live on the Legion’s Facebook page at 10 minutes before 11 a.m on Nov. 11.

“We’re still looking for people to help purchase wreaths,” said Richard Steele, the Legion’s president.

“It plays an important part in helping support veterans, seniors and youth groups in Sooke. If businesses don’t support, then it will be tough to raise enough funds to give to our various organizations.”

Individuals and business owners who are interested in buying a wreath can call the Legion manager at 250-642-5913 or email managerrcl54@gmail.com for more info.

Most Read