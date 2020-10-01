Sooke looks for public input into the OCP update. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke wants public participation in OCP process

Official community plan to be updated in coming months

Sooke is inviting the public to participate as the municipality updates its official community plan.

The municipality last updated its OCP, a statement of objectives and policies to guide decisions on planning and land use management by local governments. In 2008, council decided it needed to be refreshed.

The municipality identified the update as a top priority in council’s recently adopted 2019-2022 strategic plan.

“It’s a very important document for our community,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

An official start of the community engagement will begin in October, with the launch of a survey and interactive online tools where residents participate and learn about community growth trends and share ideas.

Sooke OCP committee’s first meeting was held Sept. 30, where members heard from DIALOG BC Architectural Engineering Interior Design Planning Inc., the district’s OCP consultant.

“I’m pleased with the calibre of people we have for the committee. It’s absolutely mind-boggling their dedication,” said Coun. Al Beddows, the OCP committee’s newly elected chair.

Beddows said the committee’s first order of business is to develop different ways to present the plan to the public and garner input.

“The hardest thing is to make sure that apathy and COVID don’t get in the way of people letting us know what they want, Beddows said.

The committee is looking at the possibility of holding an open house at the Sooke Community Hall in the new year, and Tait hopes to see schools and other local organizations get involved.

Beddows wants a draft OCP ready for the 2022 municipal election but said the COVID pandemic could put the project behind schedule.

Tait has confidence in the committee and the process.

“I think it depends on the work of the committee, what sort of feedback we get, and knowing not everybody participates,” Tait said.

RELATED: Council urged to address OCP through climate emergency lens

RELATED: District of Sooke embarks on OCP review


