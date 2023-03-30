Sooke wastewater treatment expansion rejected as funding dries up

The District of Sooke has pulled the plug on plans to establish sewer connections to Whiffin Spit.

The district announced on March 29 that a 2021 grant application for wastewater treatment service through the federal government’s Investing in Infrastructure Program has been denied.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said financial support from the provincial and federal governments would be required to move forward with the project, and the district will continue to explore funding options.

“In listening to property owners, we understand the costs of establishing sewer connections may be cost-prohibitive and that considerable grant funding would likely be needed for this project to proceed as a district-led initiative,” the district said in a media release. “As such, the district will not continue to initiate wastewater service expansion to Whiffin Spit without additional funding sources.”

“On behalf of the project team, I recognize this news may be met with relief for some and perhaps frustration, and disappointment for others,” a spokesperson for the district noted. “Once again, on behalf of the project team, thank you for your engagement in this process. Your time and active participation is crucial to local government operation. I am grateful for your involvement and hope you will stay connected with the district activities. As mentioned during the consultation, the district has also initiated efforts to develop a formal septic system management plan. Such a program will offer a path forward for the district to maintain its commitment to protecting our community’s natural environment.”

The district said that when the project was initiated in December 2021, improving the area’s underground services had been identified by Sooke’s liquid waste management plan as far back as 2010 as a way to protect the community’s natural environment and assist property owners with a sustainable wastewater management solution.

The district remains committed to this work.

It’s anticipated that the potential scope of the plan will be brought forward at an upcoming public meeting. Refer to sooke.ca/meetings to subscribe for meeting dates, agendas, and notifications.Visit sooke.ca/septiccare to learn more about best practices to maintain septic systems.

”You can also support a petition for the expansion at the Province of British Columbia’s local area services page at sooke.link/yR5z.

The news release was mailed to all affected property owners not on the electronic mailing list, and an update will be posted on the project web page shortly.

