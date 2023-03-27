Wayne Kennedy is settling into his new position as deputy fire chief for Sooke Fire Rescue. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke welcomes new deputy fire chief

Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Kennedy will also serve as emergency program manager

Wayne Kennedy brings a wealth of experience and impressive credentials to his new role as Sooke Fire Rescue’s second-in-command.

Kennedy, who will also oversee Sooke’s emergency management program, began his career with the District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Service as a firefighter in 1997. He was promoted to assistant chief operations in 2009, and deputy fire chief operations in 2013.

Kennedy’s list of qualifications includes a bachelor’s degree in human kinetics, a diploma in liberal arts and science, fire executive management certificate and fire service leadership diploma, among others.

Sooke Fire Rescue Chief Ted Ruiter said Kennedy’s leadership and experience are considerable assets in supporting the growing community.

“I look forward to creating a solid partnership with Wayne, and working with him to provide this department, our team, and our community with solid leadership and exceptional fire and emergency services,” Ruiter said.

When asked why he decided to apply for the position, Kennedy said the opportunity to work with Sooke Fire Rescue in a community like Sooke was too good to pass up.

“I love it here,” said Kennedy, who started on March 6. “My parents used to live in Sooke and I’ve been coming here for 20 years. To be back in a smaller community like this is something my wife Kelly and I have strived for. More of that sense of community and engagement is important to us. That was a big draw and I wanted to be part of that, along with the direction the fire department and this community is going, and where it’s headed in the future.”

The opportunity to bring his professional experience to a “very positive community-driven” leadership team played a significant role in his decision as well, Kennedy said. He stressed the importance of getting up to speed with how things are done in Sooke, and building relationships with the department, external partners, and community stakeholders.

“It’s a privilege to work with the men and women of Sooke Fire Rescue who wear the uniform with pride and professionalism, and deliver a diverse service with tremendous compassion and care for the community,” Kennedy said. “There are many exciting initiatives moving ahead and I look forward to contributing to this amazing team.”

He’s also looking forward to hiking, cycling and exploring Sooke and the surrounding region and getting out on the water as soon as possible.

“I’m an avid fisherman and really get my sense of peace from outdoor activities,” he added.

Kennedy replaces former deputy fire chief Matt Barney, who retired in August of 2022 after 26 years of service with the department.


