Sooke woman celebrates $100,000 lottery win, plans to stash it in savings

Crossword scratch ticket worthy of coffee and cake celebration

Words worth $100,000 should be celebrated with cake, coffee and someone you care about, figures Joan Hughes.

The Sooke resident is the latest winner through the B.C. Lotto Corporation, after scratching her way to the cash win on a luxury crossword ticket. At first she didn’t believe it, Hughes said in a BCLC news release.

“I kept double-checking and then I called my daughter-in-law to come over to see the ticket.”

They marked the occasion with coffee and cake. Hughes plans to save her winnings.

The Sooke woman bought her ticket at Western Food in the Evergreen Centre mall.

