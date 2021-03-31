Sooke’s Ayre Manor hits gold standard

A sign celebrating Ayre Manor staff outside the seniors’ housing complex. Ayre Manor received a ‘seal of approval’ from Accreditation Canada. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Ayre Manor Seniors’ Housing has hit the gold standard in health care.

Accreditation Canada has given its seal of approval to the organization and given Ayre Manor full accreditation.

“It’s something we really worked hard to get through,” said Kerry Williams, Ayre Manor’s executive director, on the 2½-year project.

Ayre Manor needed to meet 346 national and international standards to receive accreditation, and along the way, found areas that needed improvement.

Central to the accreditation is the community approach to care, which includes collaboration with families, residents, staff and outside agencies.

“It’s this gold star status which differentiates us from other facilities. It shows that we actually care more and take it very seriously,” Williams said.

Ayre Manor is home to 76 seniors living in independent living, assisted living, complex care and hospice units.

