Sooke’s history alive in historical narrative

The ability to weave the threads of the community’s past into the tapestry of today sets Elida Peers apart from other writers.

“Elida has a style where she’s able to link the new and now in the community with its historical past,” said Doni Eve, editor of Stories of Sooke – as told by Historian Elida Peers.

“It’s a great way to connect the reader to the people, places and events that are part of our community’s heritage. I think her style has a lot to do with why she’s so popular and her stories are so interesting.”

Eve, an author in her own write, has known Peers since she was a child.

“Our family used to buy eggs from Elida’s family’s farm,” Eve said. “I think she’s the best-known person in Sooke.”

Peers writes a weekly column on the community’s history for the Sooke News Mirror and devotes countless hours volunteering with the Sooke Region Museum, the Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society, and other local organizations.

Stories of Sooke (Volume One) includes profiles and stories from Peers between 2009 and 2016. An additional volume of her work covering 2017 to 2022 is underway and will be completed this year.

A book launch for Volume One will be held on Saturday (Feb. 11) from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Sooke Region Museum pavilion at 2070 Phillips Rd..

“Everyone is welcome to join us as we celebrate these wonderful stories about people and places in our region,” Eve said. “It’s a great opportunity to meet Elida, purchase a book and get it signed. Sales have been brisk since it was published by the Sooke Region Museum in December, and we are getting great reviews and comments on how much people are enjoying this volume.”

For more on the museum, visit sookeregionmuseum.ca.



