Sooke’s OCP update begins with survey

The District of Sooke is asking its citizen to “Picture Sooke” with the launch of a community-wide survey.

The survey is part of the municipality’s Official Community Plan (OCP) update project.

“The district values the insights, ideas, and aspirations of residents. The input received in the surveys will be used to create a vision, goals, and emerging policy directions that set the direction for the new OCP,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

The District of Sooke is updating its OCP to help manage growth and development in a way that meets community goals. The OCP contains district-wide policies that influence how people live, work, shop, play, and move around Sooke. The planning process is underway and will culminate in a new OCP in late 2021.

Residents can have their say via an online survey from Oct. 9 to Nov. 6 at sooke.ca/ocp. Survey participants will be entered to win a $100 gift card from their choice of a BetterBuySooke.ca featured business. Print surveys are available in the Sooke News Mirror on Oct. 21 and returned to municipal hall by Nov. 5.

This is the first of two surveys that will occur through the visioning and growth scenario round of public engagement. This visioning survey is an opportunity for the community to share their ideas and respond to “What is Sooke? What do we aspire to be?” In early 2021, a follow-up survey will be launched.

For more information on the OCP, please go online to www.sooke.ca/ocp.



