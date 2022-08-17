Sooke’s SEAPARC weight room numbers double in first half of 2022

Reduction of COVID restrictions likely cause, says official

The reduction of COVID restrictions is drawing more residents to the SEAPARC Leisure Complex weight room in Sooke.

According to information from the Capital Regional District, visits to the facility climbed from just over 11,000 in 2021 to 12,000 so far this year.

“This is the first year we’ve operated the weight room without COVID restrictions,” said SEAPARC manager Melanie Alsdorf. “It’s nice to see the facility well used.”

The 6,000-square-foot weight room opened two years ago as part of a $3.4-million expansion.

Beyond state-of-the-art bicycles, treadmills, and weight equipment in the main fitness area, the new addition has a large multi-purpose room that can be closed off from the main area to allow for structured fitness classes and other events.

Alsdorf says the use of the weight room is reflected in more people buying SEAPARC memberships, which creates more revenue for the entire facility.

“People seem quite happy to have this available right now,” said SEAPARC chair Al Beddows.

The weight room is open from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and is located at 2168 Phillips Rd.

