Sooke’s West Coast Road closed after Friday strucure fire in Otter Point

The fire was under control by around 3:20 p.m. but the road remained closed with crews on scene

West Coast Road in Sooke continues to be temporarily closed after Sooke fire crews extinguished a structure fire in Otter Point on Friday afternoon.

After responding to the 8000-block of West Coast Road around 2:30 p.m, crews had the fire under control by 3:20 p.m., according to the Sooke fire and emergency program. Crews were still on the scene at the time, so the road remains closed.

Fire is now under control. Sooke fire crews still on scene and road remains clsoed at this time. — Sooke Fire and Emergency Program (@SookeFire) May 21, 2021

