Sound of RCMP dog enough to stop suspects in Oak Bay

Two men face charges after West Shore RCMP’s dog unit made another appearance in Oak Bay early Tuesday.

Oak Bay police were called to the 2200-block Cadboro Bay Road on June 15 shortly after 5 a.m. by security staff. The guard doing perimeter checks noted a door wired closed from the inside – a change from 90 minutes earlier.

On arrival, an officer saw two men inside the building, who fled. The suspects were tracked by RCMP dog Halla on the property and two men, aged 34 and 32, were found in possession of a lock picking set and tools. Both men face charges and are set to appear in court Aug. 30.

It was the second consecutive night police were called to the building.

The RCMP canine unit was also called into Oak Bay on May 24 after witnesses reported a man had assaulted a woman, who was heard screaming in Bowker Creek Park. The suspect fled, running through several backyards, prompting the K9 call. That time, the dog got to do its job, locating a suspect hiding on the roof of a shed.

