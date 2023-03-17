An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Source says suspect who killed two Edmonton officers was 16, also shot his mother

Flags at Alberta legislature, government buildings and police detachments at half-mast

A police source says a suspect who shot and killed two Edmonton police officers was 16 years old and that he also shot and wounded his mother.

Const. Travis Jordan, who was 35, and 30-year-old Const. Brett Ryan were shot when they responded to a family dispute at an apartment building early this morning.

Police have said the officers were shot when they approached a suite in the building and didn’t have a chance to fire their guns.

They were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead.

Police also said a woman related to the suspect was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was in serious but stable condition.

They said the suspect was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

People in Edmonton and across Canada are paying tribute to the officers.

On Thursday night, landmarks in Edmonton including the High Level Bridge, City Hall, Muttart Conservatory, Commonwealth Stadium and Walterdale Bridge were lit in blue to honour the two officers.

Flags at the Alberta legislature, government buildings and police detachments were lowered to half-mast.

Online fundraisers have started for the families of the officers by the Edmonton Police Association and the Alberta Paramedic Association.

RELATED: Father-to-be and ‘snow angel’: Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered

RELATED: ‘Unthinkable and horrific:’ 2 Edmonton police constables shot on job, suspect dead

police shooting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Yellow Wolf Inter-tribal Powwow returning to Saanichton before renaming
Next story
Vancouver mayor says foreign meddling ‘insinuations’ are because he’s not Causasian

Just Posted

The 28th annual Yellow Wolf Inter-tribal Powwow is returning to Stelly’s Secondary School this July, and will be last year the event is held under the name, according to organizers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Yellow Wolf Inter-tribal Powwow returning to Saanichton before renaming

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

The Victoria Francophone Society is looking to buy the building at 1218 Langley Street. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Victoria Francophone Society receiving $1M in federal funding to buy property for first time

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the procurement process has started for a new long-term care facility to be built in Colwood, adding 306 new beds. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Construction on 306 new long-term care beds in Colwood to start in 2025

Pop-up banner image